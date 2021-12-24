Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,241 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

