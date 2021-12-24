Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,827 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

