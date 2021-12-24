Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Select Medical by 412.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

