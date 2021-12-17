Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH): Price Now Near $80.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TXRH

At the time of this writing, TXRH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.93 (-2.34%) from the hour prior. TXRH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TXRH ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

TXRH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TXRH’s price is down $-2.33 (-2.83%) from the day prior. TXRH has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Texas Roadhouse Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TXRH: Daily RSI Analysis TXRH’s RSI now stands at 0.

TXRH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

