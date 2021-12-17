Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH): Price Down $-0.68 (-2.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.45 (-1.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TGH

At the time of this writing, TGH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-1.35%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TGH has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TGH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TGH ranks 177th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TGH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TGH’s price is down $-0.68 (-2.03%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TGH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TGH: Daily RSI Analysis TGH’s RSI now stands at 29.4671.

TGH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error