Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH): Price Now Near $34.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TGH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (2.27%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TGH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, TGH ranks 195th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TGH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TGH’s price is down $-0.55 (-1.56%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row TGH has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TGH: Daily RSI Analysis TGH’s RSI now stands at 0.

Note: TGH and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with TGH rising at a faster rate than RSI.

