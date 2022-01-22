Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $71.61 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

