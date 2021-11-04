TFI International Inc (TFII): Price Up $2.28 (2.06)% Over Past Day, Up $1.85 (1.67)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TFII

Currently, TFII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.85 (1.67%) from the hour prior. TFII has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TFII ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

TFII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TFII’s price is up $2.28 (2.06%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TFII has seen its price head up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. TFI International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TFII: Daily RSI Analysis TFII’s RSI now stands at 86.4571.

TFII and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

