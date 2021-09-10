TFI International Inc (TFII): Price Up $2.33 (2.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.34 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TFII

At the moment, TFII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TFII has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TFII ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

TFII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TFII’s price is up $2.33 (2.09%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TFII has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. TFI International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TFII: Daily RSI Analysis TFII’s RSI now stands at 44.7368.

TFII and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

