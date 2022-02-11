TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

