TFI International (TFII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

NYSE TFII opened at $98.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

