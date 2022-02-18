The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Body

Vestcor Inc grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE AES opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

