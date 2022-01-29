The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

