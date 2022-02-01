The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Allstate stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

