The Allstate Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

