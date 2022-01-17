The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of AZEK worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

