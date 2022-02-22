The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

