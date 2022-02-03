The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 211,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

NYSE:BX opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

