The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 33.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $190.57 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

