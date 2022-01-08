The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Brink’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).