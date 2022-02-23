The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $326,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 999,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,822 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

