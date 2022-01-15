The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

