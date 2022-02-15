The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.98.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

