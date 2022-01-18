The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $157,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 37.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.98.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

