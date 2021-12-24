The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

