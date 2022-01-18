The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $322.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

