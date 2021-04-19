The First Anniversary of Carnage

April 20, 2020, was an ugly day in the oil patch

What a difference a year can make

Contango in 2020- Backwardation in 2021

OPEC uses term structure to force consumers to pay up for petroleum

The trend in crude oil remains bullish, despite the correction

Crude oil recovered from below the $60 per barrel level last week. The price reached its most recent high on March 8 as nearby May futures traded to $67.79, and the continuous contract reached $67.98 per barrel. Nearby Brent futures traded to a high of $71.36 on March 8 and pulled back to the $60 level before recovering. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) follow the prices of WTI and Brent futures higher and lower.

The March 8 highs in the crude oil futures arena were the highest level since October 2018 in the WTI futures. Brent only rose to its highest price since January 2020, when it fell 63 cents shy of last year’s peak. WTI made a new multi-year high, while Brent did not break above the 2020 peak.

April 2021 is starting a lot different than last year at this time when crude oil was on a path to an unprecedented level on NYMEX futures, and Brent fell to its lowest price of this century. NYMEX May futures settled at $63.13 on April 16 with the June Brent futures closing last week at $66.77 per barrel.

The first anniversary of crude oil’s plunge through zero is this week, on April 20.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the price spiked to a record low for NYMEX WTI futures at negative $40.32 per barrel. As the May NYMEX contract expired, those holding long positions without the ability to store petroleum had no choice but to sell at any price to liquidate their risk positions. WTI crude oil is landlocked, with delivery at the Cushing, Oklahoma pipeline.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil fell to a low of $16 per barrel when WTI plunged last April. Brent is seaborne petroleum, so there were more options to store the Brent crude oil in tankers. Still, the price dropped to the lowest level of this century on April 20.

While NYMEX crude oil for delivery in May 2020 dropped to a low of negative $40.32 per barrel in late April 2020, the low in the energy commodity for delivery in May 2021 was $29 per barrel. In the world of commodities, the cure for low prices is low prices.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the steady rise of higher lows and higher highs that pushed the energy commodity to a high of $67.79 on March 8. The continuous contract reached a slightly higher high at $67.98 on that day. A correction took crude oil to $57.25 on March 23 but was back above the $63 level at the end of last week. The bullish price trend remains intact.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market, has been moving higher during rallies and lower during price corrections, which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend. Daily price momentum and relative strength have turned higher with the energy commodity’s recent recovery from the March 23 low.

Since crude oil tends to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside during corrections, daily historical volatility rose to a high of over 70% in late March. The price variance metric was below 31% at the end of last week as the price was back on the staircase to the upside. Crude oil rallied on Wednesday on the back of an EIA report that showed a larger-than-expected withdrawal from inventories of 5.90 million barrels.

Contango in 2020- Backwardation in 2021

In late April 2020, the differential between NYMEX crude oil for delivery in May 2020 and May 2021 reached a high of $69.32 per barrel contango. The one-year deferred price was trading at a premium higher than the nominal price on Friday, April 19. The one-year spread between NYMEX WTI crude oil for delivery in June 2021 versus June 2022 shows the move from contango to backwardation, a condition where the deferred contracts trade at a discount to nearby prices.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the June 2021 versus June 2022 spread moved from a $5.11 contango in March 2020 when nearby WTI petroleum’s price was on its way below zero to a $4.81 backwardation at the end of last week. The oil market tightened by $9.92 per barrel over the past year for the following reasons:

Optimism over the end of the global pandemic is causing a rise in energy demand as people are getting back in cars, traveling on planes, and using energy in all forms.

Central bank liquidity and government stimulus increase the money supply and debt levels while putting cash in consumers’ pockets. Inflation is bullish for all commodities, and crude oil is no exception.

The dollar index traded in a range from 98.815 to 101.03 in April 2020. The index was at the 91.544 level at the end of last week. The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency and pricing benchmark for most commodities. A weaker dollar supports higher commodity prices.

While these factors all supported the crude oil price since the April 2020 low, the most compelling reason for oil prices comes from the market’s geopolitical dynamics.

OPEC uses term structure to force consumers to pay up for petroleum

The dominant forces in the crude oil arena manage the energy commodity’s term structure or forward curve. Maintaining a backwardation causes consumers to pay the highest possible price for crude oil and oil products.

OPEC+ has seen a rebirth courtesy of the shift in US energy policy. As President Biden’s administration addresses climate change with more regulations on extracting hydrocarbons from the earth’s crust, Russia and Saudi Arabia’s pricing influence is rising. US production rose to a record 13.1 million barrels per day in March 2020. According to the Energy Information Administration, at 11.0 mbpd as of April 9, US output is 16% lower as demand rises.

The power of pricing for crude oil has shifted back to the international oil cartel and Russia, given the political change in the US on January 20, 2021. On that day, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline project, a symbolic move that signaled the shift from traditional to alternative energy sources.

The trend in crude oil remains bullish, despite the correction

The trend is always your best friend in markets. In the crude oil futures market, it remained bullish at the end of last week. On Wednesday, April 14, the Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil inventories fell by 5.90 million barrels for the week ending on April 9. Gasoline stocks only increased by 300,000 while distillate inventories fell 2.10 million barrels. The report sent the price of crude oil to its highest level since March 18.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that daily price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed higher from oversold conditions in March, pushing crude oil back into bullish mode. The first anniversary of price carnage in crude oil is on Tuesday, April 20. The energy commodity’s price action tells us that the bullish move that began at below zero has more room to run before it finds a top.

