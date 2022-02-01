The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,093,922.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,764 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?

