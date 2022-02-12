The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

