The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

APAM stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

