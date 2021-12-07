The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $423.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $389.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $235.45 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

