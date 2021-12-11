The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price target on the stock.

Shares of VLVOF stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 52 week low of 7.02 and a 52 week high of 8.65.

Volvo Car Company Profile

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

