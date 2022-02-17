The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.88 ($43.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.40. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

