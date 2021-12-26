The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $192.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

