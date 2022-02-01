The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Korea Fund were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,463,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $2.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

