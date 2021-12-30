The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

