The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $94.38 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 3M were worth $94,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

MMM stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $160.54 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

