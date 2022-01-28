The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $152,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

MMC opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?