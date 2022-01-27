The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Post were worth $210,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

