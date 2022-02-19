The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Body

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 560,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

