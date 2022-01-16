The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ NSEC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

