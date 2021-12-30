The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.24 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

