The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 802.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $904,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

