The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

