The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

