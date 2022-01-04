The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 96.5% in December

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

