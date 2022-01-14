The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

