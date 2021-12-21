The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 9,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

