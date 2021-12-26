The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $77,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained