The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $70,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Shares of TTD opened at $79.41 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).